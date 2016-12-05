You know that end-of-an-era in-house BlackBerry QWERTY smartphone CEO John Chen last month confirmed was still “coming”? Codenamed Mercury, and likely to be officially branded DTEK70 when it eventually rolls out, this may have been finally photographed in the flesh.

For real this time, and no, the physical keyboard doesn’t appear to slide out from underneath the 4.5-inch or so touchscreen. So, yeah, it looks like the Priv will remain without an heir, and although the alleged pre-release Mercury prototype has a few things in common with the squarish Passport, it’s probably not a direct follow-up to that either.

Instead, it could carve its own path into the challenging mid-range Android smartphone landscape, almost definitely running Nougat out the box, sporting Full HD display resolution (with a sky-high ppi), as well as Snapdragon 625 processing power, 3GB RAM, and 18/8MP cameras.

Of course, it’s still recommended to take all the above with a proverbial pinch of salt (or several), real-life leaked pics included, since their authenticity is very much in question. If legit, we can’t help but notice the full-sized four-row QWERTY keyboard, trio of capacitive buttons on the top, and overall tall aspect of the looming productivity-focused, business-centric BlackBerry DTEK70, aka Mercury. Hot or not, what do you guys think?