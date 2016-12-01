ZTE Axon 7 mini makes waves in UK, gets discounted in US

The smaller ZTE Axon 7 model is beginning to make itself apparent in the marketplace at large.

Carphone Warehouse in the UK has launched the Axon 7 Mini on its site and is the exclusive source for the Snapdragon 617-equipped mini-loudmouth — even with its shrunken size compared to the regular Axon 7, we’re still talking about some major speakers. Customers can grab it in gold SIM-free for £249.99. The grey color should come soon.

If you’re in the US, prepare for a major discount at Best Buy as both gold and grey colors are going on sale from their $299 price marks starting December 4: it’ll be $249 for both colors.

The deal will be available through December 10.

Update:ZTE has corrected its discount pricing. It is reflected in this updated article