Phones
444

Republic Wireless is now its own separate company, will offer big discounts on phones and plans soon

Contents
Advertisement

Bandwidth’s WiFi-first baby is all grown up and ready to take on America’s “big four” mobile carriers by itself, moving on from under the former parent company’s wing just six short months after graduating to T-Mobile support in addition to an older Sprint partnership.

Granted, Republic’s independence quest was still completed with a massive $30 million cash infusion from North Carolina-based communications technology business Bandwidth.com. But this is merely supposed to mark the beginning of an “even more exciting next chapter ahead” in the successful history of the now autonomous MVNO pioneer.

Don’t worry, Republic Wireless plans no changes to any of its “day-to-day operations or contracts.” That crazy cheap cellular service isn’t getting price hikes, limitations or monthly data downgrades. Quite the contrary, as purchasing the Moto Z Play between December 7 and 12 will net you both a cool $100 discount on the phone’s regular $449 charge, and half a year of no cost contract-free unlimited talk and text, plus 1GB cell data a month.

Yes, you read that right. The no-contract Moto Z Play shall set you back just $349 next week from Republic Wireless, including six complimentary months of service, typically worth a grand total of $120. Then, between December 13 and 19, you can get the as-yet unreleased Huawei Ascend 5W for $129 ($50 off list), with the same “unheard of” no cost WiFi-first service offer.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
20%
Like It
40%
Want It
0%
Had It
20%
Hated It
20%
Via
PR Web
Source
Republic Wireless
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Ascend 5W, bandwidth, Deals, Huawei, Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Motorola, MVNO, News, republic wireless, Sprint, T-Mobile
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).