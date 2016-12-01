Bandwidth’s WiFi-first baby is all grown up and ready to take on America’s “big four” mobile carriers by itself, moving on from under the former parent company’s wing just six short months after graduating to T-Mobile support in addition to an older Sprint partnership.

Granted, Republic’s independence quest was still completed with a massive $30 million cash infusion from North Carolina-based communications technology business Bandwidth.com. But this is merely supposed to mark the beginning of an “even more exciting next chapter ahead” in the successful history of the now autonomous MVNO pioneer.

Don’t worry, Republic Wireless plans no changes to any of its “day-to-day operations or contracts.” That crazy cheap cellular service isn’t getting price hikes, limitations or monthly data downgrades. Quite the contrary, as purchasing the Moto Z Play between December 7 and 12 will net you both a cool $100 discount on the phone’s regular $449 charge, and half a year of no cost contract-free unlimited talk and text, plus 1GB cell data a month.

Yes, you read that right. The no-contract Moto Z Play shall set you back just $349 next week from Republic Wireless, including six complimentary months of service, typically worth a grand total of $120. Then, between December 13 and 19, you can get the as-yet unreleased Huawei Ascend 5W for $129 ($50 off list), with the same “unheard of” no cost WiFi-first service offer.