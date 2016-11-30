Forget $400, or even $400 with a $25 gift card, spare battery, charging cradle, and CAM Plus “LG Friend” thrown in. If you have $450 to spend, and didn’t pull the trigger on one of the world’s first modular smartphones during the extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday jamboree, the coolest, cheapest LG G5 bundle is now up for grabs over at B&H Photo Video.

The camera-specialized US retailer not only sells the controversial but impressive 5.3-inch Android powerhouse alongside a backup battery, charging cradle and CAM Plus module, also handing out free LG 360 VR headsets with orders placed in the next few hours. A couple of days, at best.

How much do you stand to save all in all? Well, let’s see. That “standard” G5 2800mAh battery you can pop right in for an extra 24 hours or so of autonomy normally costs $37.99. Then there’s the $39.99-worth “dual-function” charging cradle, $49.99 camera grip add-on, and last but certainly not least, $169.99 Gear VR and Daydream View contender with 6-axis motion tracking and 639 ppi dual display.

That brings the grand total of savings to nearly 300 bucks (more specifically $297.96), not to mention the unlocked LG G5 alone is a decent bargain at $449.99. 4G LTE connectivity, GSM and CDMA support, 32GB internal storage, microSD card slot, dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 820 power, 4GB RAM, and your choice of silver or titan paint jobs included.