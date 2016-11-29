KGI: all glass bodies, all OLED screens, all iPhone 8 models

Inductive wireless charging is one of the latest features to be pegged to the next iPhone, but KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo wasn’t envisioning some of these features to be universal across all three models — the regular model, a Plus size and a pricier technological showboat at a special in-between size.

However, perhaps some of these features that may have been intended only for the new model may come to the other ones, according to a new KGI report. That model remains in existence with a curved OLED display, completely wireless charging and a glass body. But the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhone 8 devices may also get flat OLED panels, completely wireless charging and a glass body, too.

How Apple will muster enough components to make a big splash for its decennial iPhone is unknown, but if it wants to live up to analysts’ expectations, it’s going to have to: KGI expects 150 million iPhone 8 shipments for the next holiday quarter, blowing iPhone 6 numbers far out of the water.

Supply issues have plagued the company this year in delivering iPhone 7 units to its customers and may be constraining sales potential, so it’ll be interesting if Infinite Loop can overcome these problems in a year’s time.

The report is not specifically attributed to Ming-chi Kuo and is interpreted by Redmond Pie.