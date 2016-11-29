Phones
1197

KGI: all glass bodies, all OLED screens, all iPhone 8 models

Contents
Advertisement

Inductive wireless charging is one of the latest features to be pegged to the next iPhone, but KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo wasn’t envisioning some of these features to be universal across all three models — the regular model, a Plus size and a pricier technological showboat at a special in-between size.

However, perhaps some of these features that may have been intended only for the new model may come to the other ones, according to a new KGI report. That model remains in existence with a curved OLED display, completely wireless charging and a glass body. But the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhone 8 devices may also get flat OLED panels, completely wireless charging and a glass body, too.

How Apple will muster enough components to make a big splash for its decennial iPhone is unknown, but if it wants to live up to analysts’ expectations, it’s going to have to: KGI expects 150 million iPhone 8 shipments for the next holiday quarter, blowing iPhone 6 numbers far out of the water.

Supply issues have plagued the company this year in delivering iPhone 7 units to its customers and may be constraining sales potential, so it’ll be interesting if Infinite Loop can overcome these problems in a year’s time.

The report is not specifically attributed to Ming-chi Kuo and is interpreted by Redmond Pie.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
31%
Want It
6%
Had It
6%
Hated It
6%
Source
Redmond Pie
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
all-glass, Apple, iPhone, iPhone 8, KGI, News, OLED, OLED iPhone, Rumors, Wireless Charging
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.