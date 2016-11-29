Phones
HP Elite x3 may get consumer-oriented sequel at MWC 2017, but likely with mid-range SoC in tow

Is HP Microsoft’s most committed hardware-making partner right now? Until that fabled Surface Phone is formally confirmed once and for all, and the Surface Pro 4 convertible tablet gets a long overdue follow-up effort, you could even say HP believes in portable Windows-powered gear more than the Redmond-based tech giant itself.

Despite the Elite x3’s apparent lack of mainstream success, fairly credible rumors on a sequel of sorts are starting to build up. Like the first-gen business-focused “3-in-1” device, the mysterious upcoming Windows 10 HP phone should see daylight in Barcelona, at the Mobile World Congress.

This time however, the plan is reportedly to target a larger crowd with a more general set of consumer capabilities, humbler overall specifications, and most importantly, lower price point. Don’t ask for a number just yet, although we’re hopeful of something along the $300 lines, since a middling Snapdragon 6xx series processor purportedly runs the hardware show.

There are already a handful of W10M phones powered by the Snapdragon 617 SoC, including the NuAns Neo and Vaio Phone Biz, but we expect HP to adopt a slightly faster, newer CPU/GPU combo. Perhaps one Qualcomm hasn’t officially unveiled at the moment.

While mid-range and non-business-centric, the… Elite x4 (?) is still tipped to support Continuum convertibility, possibly working with the same docks and accessories as its predecessor.

