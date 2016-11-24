The complete Pocketnow Black Friday 2016 deals watchlist
In at least the tech world, Black Friday has come forward by a few days or, in some cases, even several weeks. No more is it just a deals day for us as it is a four-day weekend chock full of savings you can get around to. Oh, and there’s a little breadcrumb trail of discounts leading up to the big shebang, too.
You know who made a bigger deal about Black Friday sales than the US this year? Amazon.co.uk. That site had weeks of featured discounts under that banner.
We’ve been covering all these deals and we have quite a few more to talk about as a few Cyber Monday press releases have just begun to pop up. But since most of these campaigns have been lumped in to include both Monday and Tuesday anyways, we’re going to give you a little taste of what you might be able to find for deals as of this post, all of these are guaranteed to go through Sunday, November 27 or later — exceptions will be duly noted.
With that, let’s start from the top end of mobile and move our way down. We’ll give you links to extensive US carrier deals near the end.
Top-end
- The Google Pixel really shouldn’t be on sale at this point, but we have to mention the crazy $400+ discount on Verizon. That said, you’ll have to be on a device payment plan with the carrier.
- No real deals have popped up for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge, though if you’re going the unlocked route (no US warranty), you can find S7 units at around $530 and S7 edge units near $600: Amazon / Newegg / B&H
- All versions of the Moto Z (Play, Force, Droid and unlocked) is best served with a Hasselblad True Zoom or Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod on the side, at $250 off list.
- LG has distributed deals through carriers, including tablet add-ons and a free pair of B&O Play H3 earbuds for the V20.
- The HTC 10 is $200 off while the One A9, One M9 and other accessories are at deep discounts.
Mid-range
- The Honor 8 is going $100 off in both of its storage options: 32GB for $299.99 and 64GB for $349.99.
- The ZTE Axon 7 and Axon Mini are also going for $50 off, too, at $349.98 and $299.98, respectively.
- $350 Sony Xperia X Compact and $300 standard Xperia X? We wouldn’t exactly call them steals, but those are their lowest prices yet.
- BlackBerry has cut the prices of the PRIV, DTEK50 and BB10 devices to well under $300.
Budget
- Believe it or not, last year’s flagship is this year’s low-cost champion, as the unlocked LG G4 sets you back $250 across retailers like Amazon, Newegg and B&H, free leather covers occasionally included.
- At $150, the Asus ZenFone 3 Max doesn’t need additional markdowns. The ZenFone 3 Laser could use a little deal sweetener, and both Amazon and B&H have your back.
- Missed out on the $170 Sony Xperia XA promo? $200 is a pretty good price as well.
- No Honor 5X love? Not yet, but after selling the Full HD 5.5-incher for $120 several months ago, you have to figure Amazon is again cooking up something special… and extremely time-sensitive.
- The best Moto G4 deal is still exclusive to Amazon Prime members, at an irresistible $150. And then there’s the ad-feeding $100 G4 Play.
Tablets & Convertibles
- The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 with an Intel Core i5, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is $200 off at $799.
- The Surface Book is also on discount in two models. They are the Core i5/8GB/128GB ($250 off) and the Core i5/8GB/256GB/dGPU ($400 off).
- The Huawei MateBook is going for $200 off if you grab a Portfolio Keyboard or $300 if you get the board, the MatePen and the MateDock.
- Not in the mood for Windows? The Huawei MediaPad M3 is $50 off on Amazon at $249.
- Amazon‘s hot Fire tablets start at $33.33 for the 7-inch versions. The Kindles start at $49.99.
Other Notes (incl. carriers)
- AT&T, not really in a position to divvy deals out for the S7, is bundling several Galaxy S6 models with the Gear S2 and the Galaxy Tab E for free. Those two devices need to be on service contracts.
- Sprint has its exclusive HTC Bolt for half-off today and Black Friday, now at $300. Also through the 25th, you can grab a free LG TV with the purchase of the G5 or V20. You can also get five lines for the price of two through December 1.
- T-Mobile is going for the jugular with a free iPhone 7s.
- Verizon is also posting up to $200 discounts on new Android phones priced $400 or more and $200 gift cards per new line activated today and tomorrow.
- The Google Home smart speaker is $30 off pretty much anywhere you can purchase it.
- That’s not to do Amazon, however. Its own Alexa-powered speakers are going for at least 20 percent off, starting with the Echo Dot at $39.99.
- The HTC Vive (typically $799) and the HP Envy 750 bundle ($1,499) are both $100 off, in stores or online. At the Viveport, you can get $5 app bundles and half-off 20 various titles. The deals begin at 2:59am Eastern on Friday.
- Select Huawei Watch models are $200 off, wherever you can find them (here’s a Google Shopping link for you to sort out which model and store you want it from)
- Target is taking 15 percent off almost everything in its store on November 27 and 28. The exceptions, thankfully, don’t hit all Apple products as well as smartphones and tablets on sale.
We hope you have a pleasant Thanksgiving and a safe, fun time shopping this weekend. And the next few weeks. Don’t forget to buy ugly sweaters on your way out!
Adrian Diaconescu contributed to this article.