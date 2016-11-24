The complete Pocketnow Black Friday 2016 deals watchlist

In at least the tech world, Black Friday has come forward by a few days or, in some cases, even several weeks. No more is it just a deals day for us as it is a four-day weekend chock full of savings you can get around to. Oh, and there’s a little breadcrumb trail of discounts leading up to the big shebang, too.

You know who made a bigger deal about Black Friday sales than the US this year? Amazon.co.uk. That site had weeks of featured discounts under that banner.

We’ve been covering all these deals and we have quite a few more to talk about as a few Cyber Monday press releases have just begun to pop up. But since most of these campaigns have been lumped in to include both Monday and Tuesday anyways, we’re going to give you a little taste of what you might be able to find for deals as of this post, all of these are guaranteed to go through Sunday, November 27 or later — exceptions will be duly noted.

With that, let’s start from the top end of mobile and move our way down. We’ll give you links to extensive US carrier deals near the end.

Top-end

The Google Pixel really shouldn’t be on sale at this point, but we have to mention the crazy $400+ discount on Verizon. That said, you’ll have to be on a device payment plan with the carrier.

No real deals have popped up for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge, though if you’re going the unlocked route (no US warranty), you can find S7 units at around $530 and S7 edge units near $600: Amazon / Newegg / B&H

All versions of the Moto Z (Play, Force, Droid and unlocked) is best served with a Hasselblad True Zoom or Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod on the side, at $250 off list.

LG has distributed deals through carriers, including tablet add-ons and a free pair of B&O Play H3 earbuds for the V20.

The HTC 10 is $200 off while the One A9, One M9 and other accessories are at deep discounts.

Mid-range

Budget

Tablets & Convertibles

The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 with an Intel Core i5, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is $200 off at $799.

The Surface Book is also on discount in two models. They are the Core i5/8GB/128GB ($250 off) and the Core i5/8GB/256GB/dGPU ($400 off).

The Huawei MateBook is going for $200 off if you grab a Portfolio Keyboard or $300 if you get the board, the MatePen and the MateDock.

Not in the mood for Windows? The Huawei MediaPad M3 is $50 off on Amazon at $249.

Amazon‘s hot Fire tablets start at $33.33 for the 7-inch versions. The Kindles start at $49.99.

Other Notes (incl. carriers)

We hope you have a pleasant Thanksgiving and a safe, fun time shopping this weekend. And the next few weeks. Don’t forget to buy ugly sweaters on your way out!

Adrian Diaconescu contributed to this article.