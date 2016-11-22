Sculpted by Light, Illuminated by Sound:

HTC 10 evo ushers in the next evolution in smartphones

Never miss a beat with HTC BoomSoundTM Adaptive Audio, the world’s first USB Type-C dual adaptive earphones where sound is tailored to you

TAIPEI – Nov. 22, 2016 – Pulse-pounding audio that adapts to the unique structure of your own ears. Eye-popping, all-metal design that glistens in light as much as in water. This is a smartphone unlike any you have seen before. HTC Corporation, a leading innovator in mobile and virtual reality technology, today announced the HTC 10 evo, a dramatic evolution of HTC’s renowned sculpted-by-light style that introduces the world’s first USB Type-C dual adaptive earphones that tailor sound to your ears’ unique hearing abilities for a truly illuminating audio experience. The HTC 10 evo also features an all-metal unibody that is water, splash, and dust resistant1.

Think what music tuned to your ears would sound like. The HTC 10 evo takes audio to an unprecedented new level with HTC BoomSoundTM Adaptive Audio, which almost instantly adapts your audio to sound levels around you, keeping you in the zone of the music and sound you’re enjoying. Pushing the multimedia experience even further, the HTC 10 evo has a big, 5.5-inch display to show stunning visuals for vivid gaming, movies, and more. And of course it’s an HTC, so you know the design is gorgeous, further advancing the renowned HTC design legacy pioneered by HTC 10 with more precise contours that catch light beautifully.

Adaptive Audio tuned to you

Imagine relaxing in the quiet of your home, enjoying some quality time by yourself to listen to a favorite new album. You plug your HTC BoomSound Adaptive Audio earphones into your HTC 10 evo and the sound adapts to your unique ear structure and the quiet home environment.

Later that day, you’re taking the train into the city to visit a friend, and with a few taps HTC BoomSound Adaptive Audio adjusts to the noisier environment. This tuning process happens quickly and easily, and once it’s done you’ll experience music and movies with notes, nuances and tones that sound clearer than you believed possible. It even includes Hi-Res audio for spectacularly realistic 24-bit sound making you feel like you’re right there in the movie theater, nightclub, or concert hall.

Also in a first for HTC, the HTC 10 evo includes USB Type-C adaptive earphones right in the box2 so you can enjoy spectacular adaptive sound from day one. The earphones feature rumbling bass and pitch-perfect treble in a beautiful, style design that fits in at the gym, on the street, or wherever you go.

“I’ve been a huge fan of music all my life, and the HTC 10 evo has the most awesome sound I’ve ever experienced in a smartphone,” said Guy Chriqui, member of HTC’s Elevate community of smartphone enthusiasts. “The capabilities of the HTC BoomSound Adaptive Audio earphones are unbelievable in how they match the sound to my ears. I’ve never heard anything like it before!”

Your all-terrain smartphone

With such amazing audio on your smartphone, you’ll want to take it everywhere – but is it safe to do so? Fortunately, the HTC 10 evo’s full metal unibody is water, splash, and dust resistant with an IP57 rating1, so you can rest easy that it will withstand dunks or spills. It has further been subjected to a multitude of grueling drop, bend, scratch, submersion, climate, and corrosion tests, which means you’ll enjoy exceptional build quality and style that you can take almost anywhere from hiking to mountain biking, no matter what the weather – sun, rain or snow.

Adding to the HTC 10 evo’s rugged build is a big 5.5” display covered by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5. A new glass solution that helps your phone resist life’s inevitable knocks and tumbles. So now dropping your phone while taking selfies doesn’t automatically mean a smashed screen3. And while Gorilla Glass 5 is tougher than ever, it doesn’t compromise optical clarity or touch sensitivity. Giving you the ultimate combination of drop protection and performance.

Sharper shots in a snap

Whether you’re in town or out hiking, incredible moments can happen when you least expect them, so the HTC 10 evo’s 16MP camera has OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) that reduces camera shake to capture sharp photographs on the go in almost any environment, even in low light. With quick camera launch time and an ultra-fast autofocus of up to 0.3s with Phase Detection Auto Focus, you’ll be sure to capture the perfect shot every time.

The HTC 10 evo features Pro mode to give you pro-like control over your photography. Besides the advanced options you’d expect, such as RAW capture, RAW enhancement and manual control over almost every setting on the camera, you now also get the ability to take photos with long exposure times for perfectly mastering the motion of light in your photography.

You’ll get seriously awesome selfies with the HTC 10 evo, too. Featuring an 8MP front camera with Auto HDR, your selfies will show vivid detail to bring out not just your smile but also the environment behind you. A super-wide panorama mode lets you capture your whole family with room to spare, and an integrated screen flash ensures the shot looks great even at night or in dimly lit indoors.

Power, convenience, and customization

Running the latest Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, the HTC 10 evo offers all the powerful features you would expect from the latest flagship smartphone, including split-screen view, quicker multitasking, new security settings, and much more.

The HTC 10 evo’s built-in fingerprint sensor lets you unlock your phone at the touch of your finger – in as little as 0.2 seconds. Your fingerprint can also be the key to easily unlock apps locked by the App Lock function in Boost+. Even better, Boost+ also keeps your phone in top condition by cleaning up junk files and dynamically allocating resources like phone memory as required, ensuring your phone is running smoothly with maximum battery life.

HTC Freestyle Layout frees you from an on-screen grid and lets you make your phone as unique as you are. Drag icons, stickers and widgets anywhere. Layer them, overlap them, group them and more. You can even link stickers to apps, and get rid of on-screen icons entirely. The home screen is yours to use your way.

Powers users can rejoice that all these features are powered by a big 3,200mAh battery, enough for up to a day or more use on a single charge. And if you need to recharge quickly, the HTC 10 evo features Qualcomm® Quick ChargeTM technology, so you can charge your phone fast4. Load up on photos, videos, movies, and games with the HTC 10 evo’s 3GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB storage space5, expandable with optional SD cards for up to 2TB of space so your storage needs are covered now and far into the future.

The HTC 10 evo, available in Gunmetal, Glacier Silver, or Pearl Gold6, brings the next evolution in smartphone design and performance to regions worldwide beginning November 2016. Please see htc.com for detailed specifications and more information.

- Ends –

Notes to editors: 1 HTC 10 evo has an IP57 rating and is water, splash and dust resistant. Normal wear and tear may decrease splash and water resistance over time. Do not intentionally submerge HTC 10 evo. Do not attempt to charge or otherwise use the USB Type-C port on a wet HTC 10 evo. For drying instructions and tips on maintaining water resistance, consult the user guide, support site, or the Help app on the device. Liquid damage may not be covered under warranty. 2 Inbox accessories may vary from country to country. Please check with an authorized retailer or operator for availability. 3 Drop test conducted up to 1.6m surviving up to 80% of the time. 4 Battery charge duration may vary based on cellular network, location, signal strength, feature configurations, phone usage, and many other factors. Actual results may vary. 5 Available storage is less due to phone software. Available storage is subject to change based on phone software updates and apps usage. 6 Availability of colors varies by market and timing.

About HTC

HTC Corporation aims to bring brilliance to life. As a global innovator in smart mobile devices and technology, HTC has produced award-winning products and industry firsts since its inception in 1997, including the critically acclaimed HTC One and Desire lines of smartphones. The pursuit of brilliance is at the heart of everything we do, inspiring best-in-class design and game-changing mobile and virtual reality experiences for consumers around the world. HTC is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 2498). www.htc.com

###

HTC, HTC One and the HTC logo are the trademarks of HTC Corporation. All other names of companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.