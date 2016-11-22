Phones
1746

AdDuplex: Alcatel Idol 4s with Windows 10 more popular than HP Elite x3

If you see people using a Windows phone these days, it’s likely that phone will be a Lumia 640 or Lumia 635.

So the data says from AdDuplex which has tracked movement on the Windows mobile scene. It continues to be mostly dominated by budget entries including the Nokia Lumia 635 and the Microsoft Lumia 640.

The data is taken from device entries into about 5,000 Windows phone apps running AdDuplex’s SDK on November 21.

Here are the top ten devices in circulation:

No.DeviceShare
1Microsoft Lumia 64026.2%
2Nokia Lumia 63522.0%
3Microsoft Lumia 640 XL3.9%
4Microsoft Lumia 9503.8%
5Nokia Lumia 5213.5%
6HTC One M8 for Windows3.4%
7Nokia Lumia 9202.8%
8Nokia Lumia 7352.8%
9Microsoft Lumia 6502.7%
10Nokia Lumia 6302.6%
N/AOther26.4%

Once we whittle the population down to devices running Windows 10 Mobile software, we do see a little more high-end representation.

No.DeviceShare
1Microsoft Lumia 64020.2%
2Microsoft Lumia 95019.3%
3Microsoft Lumia 65018.5%
4Microsoft Lumia 950 XL6.1%
5Alcatel OneTouch Fierce XL5.6%
6Nokia Lumia 15204.7%
7Nokia Lumia 7354.0%
8Microsoft Lumia 640XL3.5%
9HTC One M8 for Windows3.4%
10Nokia Lumia 6353.3%
*Other11.3%

One oddity to note is that while the months-old HP Elite x3 is stuck at #19 on the above list, the days-old Alcatel Idol 4s for Windows 10 has struck #16.

Windows Phone 8.1 remains the most popular version in use at a straight 80 percent with Windows 10 Mobile garnering 15 percent. In terms of manufacturer distribution of Windows 10 Mobile, Microsoft takes the top spot, having made nine out of ten phones out in the market right now. Alcatel is second with 6.2 percent while HTC (the last effort it put out was that One M8) holds onto a surprisingly large 3.4 percent. BLU and other OEMs are tied at 0.5 percent.

Microsoft is aggressively sending updates out to its Windows 10 Mobile users and those packages have been installed. Build #1607 has reached 77.7 percent saturation in the US and 83.8 percent worldwide. #1511 has 9.9 percent of US users and 8.2 percent of users globally. A healthy proportion seems interested in the Insider builds, taking up 12.4 percent of the US space and 8.1 percent internationally.

