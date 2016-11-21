The LG G5 isn’t exactly a worthy adversary for the Samsung Galaxy S7, let alone the GS7 Edge, in the eyes of many objective Android enthusiasts. Even as far as experimental modular smartphones go, some view the 5.3-incher unfavorably compared to the Moto Z and Z Force.

Gimmicky “Friends” and controversial build quality aside though, you’re still looking at a respectable Quad HD powerhouse with Snapdragon 820, 4GB RAM, expandable 32GB storage, dual 16 + 8MP rear cameras, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, removable battery, always-on display, and Nougat software very close-by.

How much is all that worth these days? A measly $300 with T-Mobile ONE service, $576 or $624 in total on Sprint or Verizon monthly installment plans, free $300 gift cards included, through Best Buy, or $450 at B&H, $128 freebies bundled in.

Don’t want any strings attached as you hunt for the best upfront deal? Amazon and Newegg today join the LG G5 discount party, bringing the unlocked phone’s price all the way down to $399.99 from a $650 list tag.

No catches, no fine print, no lengthy payment structure. You cough up four Benjamins all at once, and get a silver or titan-coated Android beast compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile and even Verizon, covered by a standard US warranty. Could there be something better in the pipeline for Black Friday? Perhaps, but are you willing to take your chances?