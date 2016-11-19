Reddit’s getting Android Nougat for Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Force Droid
More Nougaty action in the Motorola family is coming its users ways. More than just the Moto G4, the Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Force Droid are getting an update to Android 7.0.
Two separate threads in the Moto_Z subreddit have shown off both Verizon-exclusive devices with the system update screen in its glory. Unfortunately, unlocked versions are not into the action just yet. But, at least with the Moto Z Force Droid, we do have access to Daydream VR — good for your View headset.
The spread is apparently on, we just hope that unlocked units get their spread on sooner than later.
