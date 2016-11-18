Phones
If you’re planning on keeping the naughtiest hint of holiday-purpose commerce out of your eyesight, perhaps your salvation may be coming within an earshot of your Amazon Alexa-enabled device.

The e-marketplace has expanded from its first Alexa-only deal, offering the Fossil Q Founder Android Wear smartwatch at a discount, to include a few hot ticket items for the Black Friday… dare we say it… season. Actually, these deals only last through the weekend until November 21.

Those get started off with a word to Alexa:

  • “Alexa, order an Amazon Tap” at $50 off ($80)
  • “Alexa, order a Samsung TV” with a 32-inch 1080p screen for $80 off ($115)
  • “Alexa, order a Star Wars robot” —  specifically, the Sphero Star Wars BB-8 App controlled robot for $30 off ($98)
  • “Alexa, order a [Philips] Hue Starter Kit,” featuring 2 bulbs and a Hue Bridge Hub for $15 off ($55)
  • “Alexa, order studio headphones” from Beyerdynamic at $80 off (model not specified)
  • “Alexa, order an All-Clad cookware set” containing 10 pieces for $130 off ($470)
  • “Alexa, order a Lego Classic Brick Box” for $10 off ($30)
  • “Alexa, order AA batteries” from AmazonBasics, 30 percent off a 48-pack ($2.97)
  • “Alexa, order Lindor truffles” from Lindt, 35 percent off a box of milk chocolate ($5.25)

“Everyday essentials” will also get up to 40 percent off as well as other gifts, too. If you get in on an Alexa deal above the $10 level through November 28 will get $5 back in an Amazon Gift Card, while supplies last.

About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.