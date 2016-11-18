If you’re planning on keeping the naughtiest hint of holiday-purpose commerce out of your eyesight, perhaps your salvation may be coming within an earshot of your Amazon Alexa-enabled device.

The e-marketplace has expanded from its first Alexa-only deal, offering the Fossil Q Founder Android Wear smartwatch at a discount, to include a few hot ticket items for the Black Friday… dare we say it… season. Actually, these deals only last through the weekend until November 21.

Those get started off with a word to Alexa:

“Alexa, order an Amazon Tap” at $50 off ($80)

“Alexa, order a Samsung TV” with a 32-inch 1080p screen for $80 off ($115)

“Alexa, order a Star Wars robot” — specifically, the Sphero Star Wars BB-8 App controlled robot for $30 off ($98)

“Alexa, order a [Philips] Hue Starter Kit,” featuring 2 bulbs and a Hue Bridge Hub for $15 off ($55)

“Alexa, order studio headphones” from Beyerdynamic at $80 off (model not specified)

“Alexa, order an All-Clad cookware set” containing 10 pieces for $130 off ($470)

“Alexa, order a Lego Classic Brick Box” for $10 off ($30)

“Alexa, order AA batteries” from AmazonBasics, 30 percent off a 48-pack ($2.97)

“Alexa, order Lindor truffles” from Lindt, 35 percent off a box of milk chocolate ($5.25)

“Everyday essentials” will also get up to 40 percent off as well as other gifts, too. If you get in on an Alexa deal above the $10 level through November 28 will get $5 back in an Amazon Gift Card, while supplies last.