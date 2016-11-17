A number of Android device manufacturers these days, including OnePlus, Huawei and OPPO, seem to be building on Qualcomm’s basic Quick Charge strengths while always looking to take things to the next level with their own personal changes and implementations of fast-charging technology.

But once Snapdragon 835-powered flagship phones come to light sometime “in the first half of 2017”, Quick Charge 4 could be all you need to make sure “you don’t have to spend all day chained to your charging cable.”

Unlike the mostly mysterious SD835 SoC, we know quite a few things about the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 standard, starting with its main claim to fame – five minutes of charging for extended “premium” smartphone use by five or “more hours.”

Also, “roughly 15 minutes or less” for up to a 50 percent battery charge. Then you have equally impressive generic figures like “up to 20 percent faster charging and up to 30 percent higher efficiency compared with Quick Charge 3.0.” Bottom line, this is blazing fast and ultra-efficient.

Perhaps more importantly though, it’s fully compatible with USB Type-C and USB-PD (Power Delivery) specifications, thus working on the “widest variety of cables and adapters” in the industry.

Last but certainly not least, Qualcomm fine-tuned the heck out of its in-house Quick Charge 4 safety, implementing protection at “multiple levels and throughout the entire charging process to more accurately measure voltage, current, and temperature while protecting the battery, system, cables and connectors.” All to reduce your explosion concerns.