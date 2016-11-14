Amazon has just launched sales of the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, something previously touted an Apple Store exclusive. But while Beats is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apple, its consumer-facing side shows itself at multiple retailers like Best Buy, Target and even Amazon. And apparently, it still has rebel blood in itself to stick out from Apple.

So, it’s Amazon where we find a $300 pair of wireless headphones with the Apple W1 chipset introduced at a very low $219.99. $80 off? Really, Amazon? And that’s a full price listing — no “original price” tags or anything.

Of course, the catch is that you’ll have to pick up the black version of the headset. The silver version starts selling on November 17 for the whole $299.95. Gold, Rose Gold and glossy white and black versions are on sale for $249.99.