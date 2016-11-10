Black Friday is still technically a couple of weeks away, but Best Buy couldn’t just sit idly by while Walmart, Target and Staples bathed in the detailed deal preview spotlight.

This US discount specialist however takes things to the next level, not only revealing what’s in the pipeline for Thursday and Friday, November 24 and 25, both on and offline, also putting over a dozen must-buy items on a very compelling early sale today.

You can therefore already pay a measly $550 for an official US unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7, down from $670, free fast charge wireless pad included. Or how about a cheaper-than-ever $600 Intel Core m3-powered Surface Pro 4 with 128GB storage and a keyboard bundled in? You’d rather wait and see what’s coming on Thanksgiving? Here are some highlights across mobile, wearable and home entertainment categories: