We all know you have to spend money to make money. But apparently, you also have to spend money to stop losing money. Yes, if there’s one thing Samsung deserves praise for in the wake of the Galaxy Note 7 double recall and unprecedented discontinuation, it’s how the chaebol genuinely seems to regret its quality control errors, looking to make amends and not just sweep them under the rug.

Granted, it could all be for show, and although we’ve been hearing time and time again that Galaxy S8 development comes after ongoing probes of Note 7 fires and explosions, work on the “next big thing” may have well started behind closed doors.

But even after Samsung Mobile’s President publicly atoned for all of the company’s recent failings in front of Korean press a while back, several customer-retaining moves costing the tech giant a small fortune, plus ever-growing efforts to take every single hazardous phone out of circulation, another hefty sum was presumably “invested” in a nationwide US apology marketing campaign.

That’s commitment right there to sending a legitimately remorseful message to the masses, especially as Gregory Lee, President and CEO of the outfit’s North American division, didn’t try to plug any other product into full-page ads printed by the Washington Post, New York Times and Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Lee merely reminded readers of those three very reputable publications that a “careful Note 7 investigation is underway”, with its findings to be shared “when the analysis is complete”, and “we take our responsibility seriously to address concerns about safety and quality” at Samsung, “falling short” on the promise to “offer best-in-class safety and quality.” Ready to forgive and forget?