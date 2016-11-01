Google Pixel XL Real Camera Review: The best smartphone camera ever made?

Twelve megapickles of electronically stabilized fury!

Google made some tall claims when announcing the Pixel. Chief among those claims was the boast that this was not only the best camera Google had ever produced, but the best camera ANY manufacturer had ever produced. This wasn’t cloaked in some kind of feel good emotional statement, Google backed it up with a really high DXOMark score to verify their assertion.

Is the Pixel camera really the best though? It’s time to take an in-depth look at exposure, saturation, bokeh, lens quality, and that sweet sweet HDR+ mode. We ug deep into the photo and video performance, and we’re ready to share our verdict. Buckle up folks! We have a lot of ground to cover.

