T-Mobile has a pretty sweet ongoing “Bring your Pixel” special offer for those who can still find the Google-made smartphones in stock anywhere, with the UnCarrier’s LG V20 looking like a solid bargain for Android power users as well.

But if you’re not necessarily in the market for a current-generation flagship handheld or tablet, it’s definitely wise to hold off a few weeks. Black Friday, Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday are fast approaching, with an obscure Reddit tipster already leaking out an amazing provisional list of T-Mo holiday discounts this past weekend.

Why should we trust an anonymous forum contributor with no previous posts? We probably shouldn’t, though the following inventory of alleged deals feels a little too detailed and intricate to be fake.

It also includes stuff like a “Samsung flagship BOGO”, where you’ll purportedly be able to get half off a second Galaxy S7 (not Edge) or Note 5, which doesn’t sound that appealing. But a free LG G5 or iPad mini 4 after bill credits does, even if conditioned on T-Mobile ONE service signup.

Mind you, the G5 is still $300 with a ONE plan, while the iPad mini 4 costs at least $530 (!!!) on Magenta all in all. Then you have the $400 iPhone SE 16GB, rumored today to drop a massive 300 bucks in a few weeks, plus free Samsung Galaxy J7, LG K10, K7, and Galaxy On5 “on us” at T-Mobile come Thanksgiving. Last but not least, there are apparently $250 markdowns in store for the 32GB iPad Pro 9.7 and iPad Air 2. Well worth the wait, don’t you think?

Source: Reddit

Via: PhoneArena