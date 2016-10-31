If getting you to “Skip the Sevens” means Lenovo has to slim down its profit margins on the modular Moto Z family, so be it. Enter a fresh new batch of discounts, this time offered through Motorola’s US website in addition to third-party retailer and deal specialist Best Buy.

Until November 18, you can purchase the unlocked standard Moto Z, as well as the Verizon-exclusive Z Droid and Z Force Droid from motorola.com/us at $150 off their list prices, which brings them down to $550, $474 and $570 respectively.

No gift cards, future rebates or other catches, and no strings attached, just head over to the manufacturer’s e-store at the source link below, click “get promo code”, complete a very short form, enter a valid email address, and claim the coupon.

Unfortunately, the offer cannot be combined with any others, meaning you won’t also qualify for a complimentary JBL SoundBoost speaker Moto Mod if you grab a Moto Z Force Droid, or a free Incipio offGrid Power Pack alongside the Z Droid.

But that’s where Best Buy comes in, once again switching the Z Droid and Z Force Droid gift bags. Instead of scoring gratis projectors mods, you’re now eligible for a JBL SoundBoost + offGrid 2220 mAh portable charger combo, plus a $100 gift card usable only on additional acquisitions. Still an awesome freebie bundle!

Sources: Motorola, Best Buy