Long-term, schmong-term. Despite the huge Galaxy Note 7 scandals and controversies, Samsung still managed to earn a good bit of money between July and September both overall and strictly from a mobile business standpoint, also totally dominating the global smartphone vendor ranks once again.

Unless you own a pretty reliable crystal ball, there’s no foreseeing the double recall’s impact down the line, so at least for the time being, the only certainty is this market leader is doing just fine. Not as great as a year back, when it shipped 83.8 million Galaxy handhelds for a commanding 23.3 percent Q3 industry share, but solid nonetheless, at 72.5M quarterly unit sales and a healthy 20 percent slice of the pie.

The continuously successful S7 and S7 Edge obviously helped “maintain volumes”, according to preliminary IDC data, as well as increasingly popular affordable J-series devices.

In second place, Apple lost some annual share too (0.9 percentage points, to be exact), though bronze medalist Huawei couldn’t significantly narrow the gap, as it gained a slim 1.7 percent year-on-year. Slim, especially compared to progresses registered by domestic rivals OPPO and Vivo, which impressively consolidated their Q2 2016-achieved fourth and fifth positions.

It should come as no surprise the two BBK-owned brands surged a remarkable 3.8 and 2.9 percentage points in market share respectively from 2015’s third calendar quarter, seeing as how these are China’s all-new gold and silver medalists. Worldwide, OPPO sold 25.3 million smartphones in the three-month period ending last month, while Vivo totaled 21.2 mil copies, up from 11.4 and 10.5M a year ago. That’s just bonkers!

