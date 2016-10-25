Now that Xiaomi is done dazzling us with new dual-curved handheld powerhouses, futuristic edgeless “concepts” and crazy cheap VR headsets, it’s time to once again revisit intensifying rumors over Samsung’s “next big thing.”

Unfortunately (or is it?), Galaxy S8 development will reportedly only begin when investigations into Note 7 production flaws wrap up, which makes an early-than-March release highly implausible. Still, one fairly dependable Weibo tipster foresees a formal announcement on February 26, the day before the 2017 Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona, followed by a commercial rollout at an unspecified date the next month.

While extremely slim-bezeled, this purported 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge is no longer expected to be a “full-screen” affair, reserving 20 percent of its footprint for camera and sensor-housing borders. An 80 percent display to body ratio would squeeze between the 77 of the Mi Note 2 and Mi Max’s record high 91.3 percent, although a limited, separate “concept” is also possible. Perhaps that flexible Galaxy X we haven’t heard much about lately.

Back to the S8 Edge, which may or may not be the lone GS8 flavor in the pipeline, its mouth-watering spec sheet allegedly includes 3,840 x 2,160 screen resolution, Snapdragon 830 or Exynos 8895 processing power, NFC and MST support as well. Last but certainly not least, 6 and 8GB RAM options, according to this rumormonger, the latter of which sounds unlikely though not altogether inconceivable. It’ll all cost you 6,000 Yuan in China, or $885, a handsome but definitely plausible amount.

Source: Weibo