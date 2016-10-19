It’s here, it’s here, it’s here at last! Okay, perhaps you won’t welcome the LeEco Le Pro 3 with that much enthusiasm to US shores, but you should at least be cautiously excited… as long as the Chinese entertainment giant turned global jack of all trades carries over the mobile beast’s winning price tag.

With 2.5D curved edges, and a brushed metal finish “polished to perfection”, this 5.5-incher is definitely dressed to impress, and packs all the necessary heat to give its sub-$400 Western-veteran rivals a run for their money.

We’re talking Qualcomm’s latest powerhouse of a Snapdragon 821 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM (no 6 gig American option, apparently), plus a massive 4,070 mAh battery to keep the lights on and on and on. And as soon as they’re off, Quick Charge 3.0 comes in to fully turn them back on in minutes.

Of course, there’s nothing special about that, but Continual Digital Lossless Audio is an entirely different kettle of fish. It almost makes up for the 3.5mm headphone jack absence, especially combined with Dolby Atmos sound enhancements and the whole shebang.

Then you have your (skinned) pre-loaded Android 6.0 Marshmallow goodies, more than respectable 16 and 8MP cameras, USB Type-C connectivity, (non-expandable) 64GB internal storage, while the 5.5-inch display sports Full HD resolution. Not too shabby!

Update: Pricing for the Le Pro 3 is at $399. But if you sign up for LeRewards, you’ll get an instant rebate of $100. The lower-end Le S3 will be priced at $249, but the $100 rebate also can be applied here, too.

An initial flash sale will kick activities off November 2 at 10am Pacific.