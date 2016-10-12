Verizon Pixel is unlocked, will update just as fast as others
Verizon and Google have come together to assure customers who buy their Pixel or Pixel XL through Big Red that they can take their phone to any carrier in the US and that the phones will be updated with OS and security patch changes just as fast as any other Pixel.
The two companies made statements to Ars Technica on the issue. Verizon’s comes first. Here it is as published:
First and foremost, all operating system and security updates to the Pixel devices will happen in partnership with Google. In other words, when Google releases an update, Verizon phones will receive the same update at the same time (much like iOS updates). Verizon will not stand in the way of any major updates and users will get all updates at the same time as Google.
Also, the Verizon version of the Google Pixel is carrier unlocked, so you can use it where ever you like. Finally, we have three apps pre-installed on the phone Go90, My Verizon (which is your account management tool) and Verizon Messages (your messaging app). As you noted, all three can easily be uninstalled by the user.
Google stated that “OS updates and monthly security patches will be updated on all Pixel devices (Verizon and non-Verizon versions) simultaneously,” seemingly backtracking from its earlier statement to 9to5Google saying that Verizon would be managing operating system updates.
Indeed, knowing now that you can buy a Google Pixel from Verizon and use it on AT&T, Sprint or T-Mobile, it would be impractical for Verizon to control any bit of the updates process. But we’ll be watching what people are saying about their OTAs, just in case.
Now, let’s see if we can unlock that bootloader…
Source: Ars Technica
Via: Android Police