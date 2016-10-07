Invitations have gone out to the media for an event that should feature another batch of hardware from Microsoft. No, you’re not seeing it backwards — that’s the way the company told us of the news.

The place? New York City. The time? 10am Eastern. Finally, the date? October 26.

So, what’s going to be up for grabs at this event? Likely not Surface convertible tablets, which should appear early next year to head up against the expected iPad Pro refreshes, but there may be an All-In-One computing solution under the Surface name. One bit of disappointing Surface news, though: ZDNet‘s Mary Jo Foley has heard from her sources that the supposed Surface Phone to save Windows 10 Mobile could be out as late as 2018. For fans of the platform, though, it’s better late than never.

Other announcements could include the Windows 10 Redstone 2 update and perhaps a few gaming items.

Source: Microsoft

Via: ZDNet