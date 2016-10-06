Facebook’s Oculus held its third annual Connect conference, bringing in a room of developers to see what it’s been working on. And for a company that’s been behind the ball on being its best cheerleader, it needed to impress.

First off is the long-awaited Touch grip controllers that have axial relativity, triggers, joysticks and six action buttons in total. The package comes with an extra tracking sensor record. Customers have the option to purchase extra sensors for room-scale VR for $79 each.

The Touch controllers are available for pre-order right now at $199 a pair. Pre-orders come bundled with two titles. An extended range of 35 Touch games will launch December 6.

Oculus Earphones were also revealed today. Pre-orders begin on October 10 and ship beginning December 6.

Oculus also reduced the computer spec requirements for Rift through AMD’s Asynchronous Spacewarp technology — essentially processor-level subspace warping — that can bring real framerates down to 45fps while the rendered product looking as good as double that. A new Rift-ready build from Cyberpower was introduced with a price tag of $499. Other OEMs will follow with their own products.

Here’s the bare and brass tacks:

CPU Intel Core i3-6100 / AMD FX-4350 GPU NVIDIA GeForce 960 RAM 8GB HDMI 1 x HDMI 1.3 USB 1 x USB 3.0 + 2 x USB 2.0 OS Windows 8

Finally, Oculus floated out its Santa Cruz standalone VR headset prototype. From the looks of the video the company has posted, the product seems fairly light while demonstrating remarkable tracking using on-headset tech.

The project is nowhere near finished, but it’s good to see the competitive juices flowing. Who knows when HTC Vive and Samsung will push the envelope again?

You can see more of what Oculus has plastered in terms of its software space as well learn about more content coming down the pipe through our source link.

Source: Oculus

Via: MSPoweruser