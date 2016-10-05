While Apple is widely expected to skip its traditional fall iPad release this year, most likely waiting until spring 2017 to roll out a trio of Pro models with Smart Keyboard compatibility shared between them, the Cupertino-based OEM’s SoC roadmap will probably undergo little to no change.

The 7.9, 10.1 and 12.9-inch next-gen iPad Pros are tipped to pack an “X” upgrade of the in-house-designed, TSMC-manufactured A10 Fusion processor powering the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. And just like the A9X boosted the A9’s theoretical performance by roughly 20 percent, the Apple A10X chip has reportedly been benchmarked with significantly better results than its handheld-devised predecessor.

Specifically, 4,236 and 6,588 points in Primate Labs’ popular synthetic Geekbench tests for single and multi-core speed respectively, up from roughly 3,500 and 5,600. There’s of course no way to be sure the new numbers are legit though, and even if they do pan out, they could still jump up by the time the three revised iPads see daylight.

Unless perhaps one or two of them will ultimately launch later this month, with commercial-ready A10X muscle, alongside a rehashed MacBook Pro, possibly a fifth-gen Apple TV, and maybe even an Apple Home competitor for the Amazon Echo and Google Home. Oh, and in case you’re wondering, the A9X processor of the first-gen iPad Pros is left in the dust, at 3,000 and 5,000 single and multi-core Geekbench scores respectively.

Source: TechTastic