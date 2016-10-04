Available in China from the get-go, South Korea since this past weekend, and on select US carriers for a couple of weeks now, the safe-to-use Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is set to finally expand worldwide by the end of the month.

But while eager European buyers still need to play the waiting game until October 28, the third largest wireless network operator stateside joins the number one and four in selling S Pen-supporting dual-edged phablets with replaced batteries this very week.

Specifically, tomorrow, October 5, when T-Mobile intends to restart Note 7 sales both online and “at participating stores nationwide.” No new word on pricing, so we presume the original tags will stay in place, as Magenta requires you cough up $850 outright or a measly $70 upfront with additional monthly payments of $32.50 for two years.

If you’ve been reckless enough to purchase the explosive device back in the day from the UnCarrier, and have neglected to return it, you can still do that, and either receive a full refund or the “new” Galaxy Note 7 instead.

Meanwhile, the CPSC-approved phone is backordered at Verizon, taking roughly seven days to ship to “second-wave” adopters, up for grabs on Sprint with no apparent inventory shortage, and nowhere to be found at AT&T outside the replacement program.

Source: T-Mobile Newsroom