‘Tis the season for streaming media player releases, with Amazon today following Roku’s suit in attempting to steal Google and Apple’s thunder. But the full-sized Fire TV set-top box already picked up 4K support last year, leaving just its little HDMI dongle brother in need of a fall 2016 upgrade.

To keep the retail pricing bar as low as possible however, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant has decided to continue limiting the video output of the Fire TV Stick to 1080p, aka Full HD. Which doesn’t mean the “next generation of the bestselling” miniature digital media player comes without improvements over its predecessor.

For one thing, the “all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote” includes a, well, Alexa-powered remote as standard at the crazy low price of $40. The previous-gen streamer, mind you, was 40 bucks all by its lonesome, while the voice controller fetched an extra $30.

Needless to point out just how convenient this is, always listening as its master effortlessly searches through a colossal library of over 300K TV episodes and movies, controls playback, plays music, and even orders pizza.

The second-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick also doubles down on its processor’s core count, thanks to a quad 1.3 GHz MediaTek, with the same 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage in tow, plus dual-band, dual-antenna 802.11ac MIMO Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity. Pretty robust specs for $40 and a 32-gram package.

Source: Amazon