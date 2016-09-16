Suspicious Verizon data overages cost customer $9,000

Verizon has decided to bill one Valerie Gerbus some $9,153.46 for this July’s wireless service.

How did she rack up such a charge when she usually has to pay $118 a month for a 4GB plan? Apparently, through 569 gigabytes of data. Gerbus, like several other Verizon customers who have seen unaccounted, accelerated data usage on their accounts, says she never goes over her limit.

Yet, Gerbus found herself in a situation where she couldn’t say no. On July 21, — halfway through her billing cycle and two weeks after Verizon introduced its “Safety Mode” throttling feature — while she was attending a wedding in an area with little Wi-Fi access, she was notified by Verizon that she was nearing her 4GB cap and that she could opt for another 4GB at a cost of $20. She bought the extra data only to have Verizon tell her that she had almost used up those 4GB just an hour later. She made the upgrade to an 8GB monthly plan, as suggested by the text she got. Gerbus racked up 50 texts in the following hours telling her she was closing in on her data cap. She turned off notifications.

She later logged on to retrieve her service statement and found a $6,480 bill waiting for her. The customer was told by a Verizon customer representative that between July 21 and August 1, she accessed Amazon more than 400 times and that she used 490GB in those 11 days. The company shut off her service the next day — by then, she had accrued the 569GB of usage.

“I told them that there was no way that I could have gone from 490 to 560 in a day,” Gerbus said. “The person said, ‘Yes there is.'”

Valerie has since switched to T-Mobile and owes a $600 termination fee to Big Red, which she says she will pay. A later statement from Verizon said that the issue had been resolved “to her satisfaction.”

The Plain Dealer out of Cleveland has also been fielding cases from South Dakota to New York where usage ballooned on accounts that have typically been more conservative with data. The journalist covering this story for the paper had her own Verizon account pinged with odd data consumption events at exact six-hour increments, all of them manually and not automatically triggered, even while a phone on her account is off. All of that lead from average monthly usage climbing from 8GB up to 16GB over the course of six months this year.

Verizon stated last week that while it was investigating certain cases like usage at odd hours and rapid data usage, it was not investigating these events as a systematic problem. Two weeks ago, the company extended its “Safety Mode” feature to all of its customers, not just those on plans with 16GB or more. It reduces customers’ data speeds as they hit their data cap until the end of the bill cycle or when they buy extra high-speed data.

The FCC is aware of the reports.

Source: Cleveland.com (1, 2)

Via: Phandroid