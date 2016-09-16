Boost Mobile gets LG X power, so does Sprint

Boost Mobile is about to grab a handful of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus boxes for a launch next Friday, but it also has a “power-full” phone from LG to deal with. Oddly enough, so does its parent company, Sprint.

Both postpaid and prepaid operations will begin selling the LG X power, a phone with 4,100mAh battery, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 and Android Marshmallow. What could be a two-day phone for those who want to buy it will cost $0 down and $9 per month for two years on Sprint or a flat $129.99 on Boost Mobile. Sprint and Boost are both touting new unlimited data plans with optimized speeds for video, music and gaming uses.

Cricket picked up the Qualcomm chipset-equipped X power three weeks ago for $159.99.

Source: Sprint