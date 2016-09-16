Android
Ask Alexa for 35 percent off Fossil Q Founder today

If you happen to have an Amazon Echo, an Echo Dot, a Tap or any other device smart enough to be enabled with the Alexa service, ask about buying a Fossil Q Founder today.

The 47mm Q Founder with a stainless steel band and IP67 water resistance is one of Amazon’s deals today and you can get it for 35 percent off its $295 price tag, but only if you ask Alexa to “order a Fossil smartwatch.” That takes the cost down to by more than $100 to $191.75.

Ahh, commerce and artificial intelligence, together at last.

Source: Amazon
Via: Droid Life

