iPhone 7 vs iPhone 7 Plus spec comparison

With the iPhone 7 event over and all the nitty gritty details splayed out on Apple’s site, we should probably get to talking about them.

This year’s devices have introduced plenty of single-aspect enhancements that are pertinent and important as to describe what these smartphones are, so if you want to take a look at our earlier coverage for a deeper dive into those things, go ahead.

But you came here for the figures. Here they are:

ComponentiPhone 7iPhone 7 Plus
Screen size4.7 inches5.5 inches
Screen typeLCDLCD
Resolution1334 x 7501920 x 1080
Pixel density326 ppi401 ppi
SoCApple A10 FusionApple A10 Fusion
Type64-bit quad-core64-bit quad-core
Storage32GB / 128GB / 256GB32GB / 128GB / 256GB
Rear camera12-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture12-megapixel 28mm wide-angle with f/1.8 + 12-megapixel 56mm telephoto with f/2.8
FlashQuad-LED True ToneQuad-LED True Tone
Front camera7-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture7-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture
OSiOS 10iOS 10
IP RatingIP67 (ingress of 1 meter for 30 minutes)IP67
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2Bluetooth 4.2
Wi-Fi802.11a/b/g/n/ac + MIMO802.11a/b/g/n/ac + MIMO
NFCYesYes
SensorsTouch ID fingerprint / barometer / gyroscope / proximity / ambient lightTouch ID fingerprint / barometer / gyroscope / proximity / ambient light
BuildAluminium unibody / Glass and aluminium unibodies (Jet Black)Aluminium unibody / Glass and aluminium unibodies (Jet Black)
Dimensions138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm / 138g158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm / 188g

We won’t be able to find out about a few other key specs until a teardown happens, merely weeks away from this original post. But for now, it’s safe to say that Apple has done pretty okay in updating specs to 2016 standards.

Source: Apple

