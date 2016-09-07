iPhone 7 vs iPhone 7 Plus spec comparison

With the iPhone 7 event over and all the nitty gritty details splayed out on Apple’s site, we should probably get to talking about them.

This year’s devices have introduced plenty of single-aspect enhancements that are pertinent and important as to describe what these smartphones are, so if you want to take a look at our earlier coverage for a deeper dive into those things, go ahead.

But you came here for the figures. Here they are:

Component iPhone 7 iPhone 7 Plus Screen size 4.7 inches 5.5 inches Screen type LCD LCD Resolution 1334 x 750 1920 x 1080 Pixel density 326 ppi 401 ppi SoC Apple A10 Fusion Apple A10 Fusion Type 64-bit quad-core 64-bit quad-core Storage 32GB / 128GB / 256GB 32GB / 128GB / 256GB Rear camera 12-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture 12-megapixel 28mm wide-angle with f/1.8 + 12-megapixel 56mm telephoto with f/2.8 Flash Quad-LED True Tone Quad-LED True Tone Front camera 7-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture 7-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture OS iOS 10 iOS 10 IP Rating IP67 (ingress of 1 meter for 30 minutes) IP67 Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2 Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac + MIMO 802.11a/b/g/n/ac + MIMO NFC Yes Yes Sensors Touch ID fingerprint / barometer / gyroscope / proximity / ambient light Touch ID fingerprint / barometer / gyroscope / proximity / ambient light Build Aluminium unibody / Glass and aluminium unibodies (Jet Black) Aluminium unibody / Glass and aluminium unibodies (Jet Black) Dimensions 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm / 138g 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm / 188g

We won’t be able to find out about a few other key specs until a teardown happens, merely weeks away from this original post. But for now, it’s safe to say that Apple has done pretty okay in updating specs to 2016 standards.

Source: Apple