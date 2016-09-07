iPhone 7 vs iPhone 7 Plus spec comparison
With the iPhone 7 event over and all the nitty gritty details splayed out on Apple’s site, we should probably get to talking about them.
This year’s devices have introduced plenty of single-aspect enhancements that are pertinent and important as to describe what these smartphones are, so if you want to take a look at our earlier coverage for a deeper dive into those things, go ahead.
But you came here for the figures. Here they are:
|Component
|iPhone 7
|iPhone 7 Plus
|Screen size
|4.7 inches
|5.5 inches
|Screen type
|LCD
|LCD
|Resolution
|1334 x 750
|1920 x 1080
|Pixel density
|326 ppi
|401 ppi
|SoC
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Type
|64-bit quad-core
|64-bit quad-core
|Storage
|32GB / 128GB / 256GB
|32GB / 128GB / 256GB
|Rear camera
|12-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture
|12-megapixel 28mm wide-angle with f/1.8 + 12-megapixel 56mm telephoto with f/2.8
|Flash
|Quad-LED True Tone
|Quad-LED True Tone
|Front camera
|7-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture
|7-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture
|OS
|iOS 10
|iOS 10
|IP Rating
|IP67 (ingress of 1 meter for 30 minutes)
|IP67
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.2
|Bluetooth 4.2
|Wi-Fi
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac + MIMO
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac + MIMO
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Sensors
|Touch ID fingerprint / barometer / gyroscope / proximity / ambient light
|Touch ID fingerprint / barometer / gyroscope / proximity / ambient light
|Build
|Aluminium unibody / Glass and aluminium unibodies (Jet Black)
|Aluminium unibody / Glass and aluminium unibodies (Jet Black)
|Dimensions
|138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm / 138g
|158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm / 188g
We won’t be able to find out about a few other key specs until a teardown happens, merely weeks away from this original post. But for now, it’s safe to say that Apple has done pretty okay in updating specs to 2016 standards.
Source: Apple
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%