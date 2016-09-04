Michael Kors Smartwatch First Impressions: A stylish take on Android Wear

Even as tech companies get savvy about style, not everyone will want to strap gadgets from Apple or Samsung to their arms. Fashion designer Michael Kors might have a solution for folks who want a more glamorous approach to wearable technology.

It’s an attempt to blend the smartwatch basics into a shell which consumers are already familiar with. The Bradshaw and Dylan watch styles are two of Michael Kors most popular options. Now they come with variants running Android Wear. Here’s our first look at the Bradshaw and Dylan variants of the Michael Kors smartwatch!

Michael Kors Smartwaches First Impressions: A stylish take on Android Wear

