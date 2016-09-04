Android
388

Michael Kors Smartwatch First Impressions: A stylish take on Android Wear

Contents
Advertisement

Even as tech companies get savvy about style, not everyone will want to strap gadgets from Apple or Samsung to their arms. Fashion designer Michael Kors might have a solution for folks who want a more glamorous approach to wearable technology.

It’s an attempt to blend the smartwatch basics into a shell which consumers are already familiar with. The Bradshaw and Dylan watch styles are two of Michael Kors most popular options. Now they come with variants running Android Wear. Here’s our first look at the Bradshaw and Dylan variants of the Michael Kors smartwatch!

Michael Kors Smartwaches First Impressions: A stylish take on Android Wear

Our IFA 2016 coverage is brought to you by XCOM Global

xcom global

https://www.xcomglobal.com/Cloud/usa/
Coupon code: pocketnow
Limited Offer: Only for first 100 customers

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Wearables
Tags
Android Wear, fashion, IFA 2016, Michael Kors, smartwatch, Video
, , , , ,
About The Author
Juan Carlos Bagnell
Juan has been geeking out on personal computing since before PCs had GUIs. After studying Theatre in college, Juan worked with a contractor that supported servers and mobile devices for Department of Energy facilities. After moving to Los Angeles California, and working as a commercial casting director, he now dedicates his time to discussing the tech landscape as a consumer advocate. You’ll often see him pop in local news broadcasts. Passionate about mobile content creation, he recently published his first book on smartphone photography.