Everyone from Oculus to Samsung, HTC, Sony, LG and even Xiaomi and Alcatel wants an early piece of the virtual reality hardware profits and brand recognition pie, but Acer is interestingly doing its own thing, partnering with video game development studio Starbreeze and the IMAX Corporation for a unique StarVR commercial run.

Instead of offering the powerful, aggressively-designed, high-end PC-compatible head-mounted display directly to consumers, Acer and Starbreeze will first equip the groundbreaking new IMAX VR Center in Los Angeles, scheduled for a highly anticipated opening “later this year.”

StarVR devices have already started to ship to the IMAX Corporation, which declared its satisfaction of the “progress demonstrated” by these initial HDMs “as this exciting industry continues to develop and grow.”

L.A.’s pioneering IMAX VR Center, as well as other such locations set to open their doors “in the near future”, should help further blur the lines between movies and videogames, “moving beyond just two mediums that have traditionally only complemented one another.”

A “more dynamic, immersive form of storytelling” is to be born before long, with the virtual reality world featuring “prominently in this development.” Unfortunately, that’s all we have on Acer and Starbreeze’s no doubt ambitious joint IMAX-powered VR project, actual details on VR Centers presumably coming during and after IFA 2016.

Source: BusinessWire