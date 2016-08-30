The Galaxy S7 is still one of the world’s best-selling smartphones, the Note 7 has reportedly gotten off to a tremendous box-office start, with demand far outstripping supply, so it’s only natural we try to preview some of the major upgrades and new technologies the Samsung Galaxy S8 could bring to the table early next year.

Well, it’s not, but you can’t oppose the uninterrupted churning of the mobile rumor mill. After all, the iPhone 7 isn’t even here, and we already (think we) know a great deal about its hugely improved successor.

All things considered ergo, it’s not premature to deem super-high-end features like 4K screen resolution or dual 12 + 13MP rear-facing cameras probable selling points of the relatively distant Galaxy S8.

The latter piece of gossip hails from a respectable Weibo tipster with a decent albeit far from perfect track record when it comes to these sorts of things. Interestingly enough, he claims the secondary lens will be the one sporting 13 megapixels, and unsurprisingly, the 5MP selfie snapper on the S7 and Note 7 should also be up for a promotion, to 8 megapixels.

Last but not least, a “dedicated” iris camera is allegedly in the GS8 pipeline too, taking a cue from the GNote 7, and aiming to further enhance biometric security.

Given how capable the single 12MP rear cam on the S7 and Note 7 is, we’re psyched out of our minds to see where Samsung takes shutterbugs next by adding another 13 megapixels to the equation.

Source: Weibo

Via: SamMobile