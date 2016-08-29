iOS
Apple’s surprising “computer like no other” iPad Pro advert from a few weeks ago seemed ill-advised off the bat on so many levels, sparking an immediate return of snarky Microsoft publicity stunts.

But Redmond wasn’t content just knocking down the convertible iOS tablet’s half-baked PC functionality, now arguing its Surface line even “does more” than the most recent MacBook Air installments.

And no, we’re not talking about the “ultimate” Surface Book laptop here, but the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 4 hybrid tab, which holds a clear versatility advantage over its 11 and 13-inch arch-rivals in a detachable keyboard.

Of course, Cupertino could always rebut the rigid keyboards on MacBooks are also sturdier and extra-productive, though that doesn’t entirely make up for the Air’s added heft. And then the Surface Pro 4 has a touch-enabled, more “beautiful screen”, pen capabilities, “Hello when you start” biometric logins, as well as superior raw speed in tow, at least according to its manufacturers. Finally, a less “square” design.

Game, set and match Microsoft? Well, MacBooks are still in relatively high demand around the world, so obviously, not everyone agrees with this amusing ad’s points. Do you?

Posted In
iOS, Tablets, Windows
Tags
advertising, Apple, commercial, fun, Humor, iOS, iPad Pro, MacBook, MacBook Air, Microsoft, News, OS X, publicity, Surface, Surface Pro 4, Video, windows, Windows 10
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).