For its 50th anniversary, Best Buy on Friday kicked off a fitting 50 deals only supposed to last 50 hours. These covered a wide range of tech departments, from smartphones to smartwatches, tablets, laptops, HDTVs and so on, but in all honesty, they felt somewhat underwhelming on the whole, at least as far as mobile gadget enthusiasts are concerned.

After digging a little deeper however, we’ve discovered one unprecedented bargain, though being marked as a “special anniversary deal” on BB’s official website suggests it could expire in mere minutes.

On the bright side, it’s also offered on eBay by the consumer electronics corporation, with no mention of an expiration date or even limited quantity. As such, you probably still have a bit of time to decide if the Samsung Galaxy View is worth $350 in a 32GB, Wi-Fi-only configuration.

Back in the day priced at an extravagant $550, the 18.4-inch kickstand-including Android tab quickly dropped to $500, then $450, then… nothing. Amazon, for example, continues to charge $450, so clearly, Best Buy’s cut is the deepest to date.

Not yet updated to Marshmallow (soon, we expect), the gargantuan 2.65kg-weighing, 11.9mm-thick gadget does at least pack a respectable octa-core Exynos 7580 processor, 2GB RAM, and 5,700 mAh battery. Too bad it lacks a solid keyboard dock, therefore not exactly rivaling the Surface Pro 4 or iPad Pro on versatility.

Sources: Best Buy, eBay