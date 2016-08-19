While we’ve known for almost a month now that Sony intends to unveil… something the day before the official start of the IFA 2016 industrial exhibition in Berlin, Germany, and the company’s trade show appearance was a no-brainer ever since last September, the Japanese device manufacturer only comes out and dismisses all doubt today.

You can officially save the September 1 date therefore, or at least reserve the 1 to 2pm CEST timeslot for whatever Xperia, PlayStation, Walkman, Bravia-branded goodies and so on that are definitely in the pipeline.

“Definitely” might sound like a stretch, but Sony’s extremely diverse press conference and “exclusive booth unveiling” invite very clearly features the back of a phone, a VR headset (can you guess which one?) viewed from one side, a bunch of portable media players, some sort of a camcorder, and a pair of sleek-looking headphones.

Smart TV announcements are basically always a given at these shindigs, but that still leaves a couple of unidentified products displayed in the above image. No sign of a long overdue Sony SmartWatch 4, unfortunately, and the odds are also slim as far as a Z4 Tablet sequel is concerned. Then again, the Xperia XR and/or C6 Ultra should definitely break cover in under two weeks.

