Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Unboxing: Well Hello Beautiful

Samsung has proven that it can re-invent itself and take over 2016 like a chap. The company that once struggled to find success with its Galaxy flagships has impressed many with its Galaxy S7 lineup. Now it’s about that time for the company’s signature phablet, the Galaxy Note 7 to take the stage. After our recent hands-on coverage from the company’s Unpacked event in New York City, we’ve spent a good portion of the last two weeks waiting for our review unit to arrive.

It’s about time for us to start with our Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Unboxing. First impressions are everything, and the company does not disappoint with the new Note. Watch our full video to learn more, and expect more coverage coming tomorrow, all sponsored by dBrand.

This video is sponsored by dbrand, the boss of vinyl skins for smartphones, tablets, wearables and more. For the most precise fit for your Galaxy Note7 (and not only) visit https://dbrand.com/shop/samsung-galaxy-note-7-skins