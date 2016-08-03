Android
Sam’s Club throws in $150 gift card alongside Gear Fit 2 with Galaxy Note 7 pre-orders

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is by no means affordable, but at least you can choose between a free Gear Fit 2 wearable and 256GB microSD card to go with the dual-curved phablet at most US carriers and retailers.

Meanwhile, Verizon slightly ups the deal ante with an additional $20 in Samsung Pay rewards for first-time digital wallet users, and AT&T swaps the complimentary Gear Fit 2 for its snazzier Gear S2 cousin, alternatively letting you get $695 in monthly account credit towards a second Galaxy phone purchase.

Pretty tough acts to follow, though we feel Sam’s Club has found just the right goodie pack to tempt its members. “For a limited time”, not only are you up for a gratis new activity tracker or ginormous memory card, typically worth up to $150, but also an extra $150 coupon in the August 19 – 29 period.

To be clear, you can already reserve your Galaxy Note 7 in whatever carrier version and color you prefer, after which you need to visit a Sam’s Club store between August 19 and 29, activate the handheld, and then you’ll receive the $150 gift card, followed by the Gear Fit 2 in the mail. Not a member? Subscription fees start at a measly $45, so you’re still looking at solid savings here.

Source: Sam’s Club
Via: Droid-Life

