In an ideal world, you’d have every right to be furious upon hearing a decent phone (at least back in its day) is getting updated to the previous major OS build mere days ahead of a new Android flavor’s official release.

But this is no perfect world, and the fall 2014-launched Samsung Galaxy A5 is no Nexus device. Granted, the super-slim 5-incher hasn’t turned two yet, so we’re not going to act like its manufacturer did A5 owners any big favors by bringing them to Marshmallow.

Overall, it’s a normal move, on a predictable schedule, which however other OEMs “forget” to take care of. Just to be clear, we’re talking the OG all-metal Galaxy A5 here, not its metal-and-glass late 2015 successor, powered by Lollipop out the box and shortly refreshed with Marshmallow.

This oldie (but goldie) actually saw daylight on Android 4.4 KitKat, was then upgraded to 5.0 Lollipop, receiving 6.0.1 M goodies over-the-air as we speak across Europe, as well as South Africa. Additional regions will no doubt follow soon, though the mid-ranger never officially went global, skipping among others a US rollout through authorized retailers or carriers.

Source: SamMobile