The world’s second (but different) modular smartphone has officially arrived stateside (and only stateside), with actual sales and deliveries underway at its exclusive carrier following a short pre-order period.

The Motorola Moto Z (by Lenovo) can be purchased in standard and Force configurations, the latter sporting a shatterproof display, larger 3,500 mAh battery (vs. 2,600), and more capable 21MP rear-facing camera (vs. 13), as well as a thicker 7mm profile (vs. 5.2), and higher $720 retail price tag (vs. $624).

Of course, Verizon will let you split the overall costs in monthly payments of $26 and $30 respectively, if you so wish, while Moto Mods are available at $60 and up. The priciest snap-on accessory is the $300 Insta-Share Projector, followed by $90 Kate Spade or TUMI wireless charging power packs, and an $80 JBL SoundBoost with a built-in kickstand.

To demonstrate the supreme convenience and ease of use of these Moto Mods, Big Red just uploaded an adorable kids unboxing video to YouTube, starring “some of the toughest (and smallest) critics” the Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Force Droid could ever encounter. Their conclusion? Pretty solid, eye-catching toys in addition to an Android power user’s Galaxy S7-rivaling weapon of choice nowadays.

