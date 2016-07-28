In addition to the 1,850 jobs that are scheduled to be cut from Microsoft’s mobile unit, 2,850 positions will be cut over the course of fiscal year 2017.

The move was revealed a week from its fourth quarter earnings announcement in the company’s Form 10-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We periodically evaluate how to best deploy the company’s resources. In the fourth quarter of 2016, management approved restructuring plans that would result in job eliminations, primarily across our smartphone hardware business and global sales. In addition to the elimination of 1,850 positions that were announced in May 2016, approximately 2,850 roles globally will be reduced during the year as an extension of the earlier plan, and these actions are expected to be completed by the end of fiscal year 2017.

A Business Insider source said that 900 people were informed of their layoffs as part of this new batch, which takes this year’s total up to 4,700. Most of these positions are in sales.

Microsoft laid off 7,400 employees last year as part of its Nokia restructuring and had 114,000 employees at the end of June.

Source: Securities and Exchange Commission

Via: MSPoweruser