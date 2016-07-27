Rumor says iPhone 7 home button will be capacitive and simulate clicks
One Japanese outlet is now adding on (or recirculating) rumors about the iPhone 7’s home button.
Simply put, it’s not going to be a button.
Instead, according to Macotakara, it will be a capacitive touchpad. A “vibration motor” — perhaps the Apple Watch’s Taptic Engine — would simulate the sensation of a click, just like on a late MacBook. This move would add to the theoretical water resistance of said device.
On a side note, Space Black is expected to show up as at least one SKU for the iPhone this year.
Source: Macotakara (Google Translate)
Via: PhoneArena
