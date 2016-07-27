One Japanese outlet is now adding on (or recirculating) rumors about the iPhone 7’s home button.

Simply put, it’s not going to be a button.

Instead, according to Macotakara, it will be a capacitive touchpad. A “vibration motor” — perhaps the Apple Watch’s Taptic Engine — would simulate the sensation of a click, just like on a late MacBook. This move would add to the theoretical water resistance of said device.

On a side note, Space Black is expected to show up as at least one SKU for the iPhone this year.

Source: Macotakara (Google Translate)

Via: PhoneArena