Even with both iPhone 6s and SE sales reported as disappointing of late, and an iterative 7 variant right around the corner, we all know Apple has no plans to cut prices anytime soon. Most major US carriers and third-party retailers can’t do much about the extravagance of current-gen iOS devices either, though a few BOGO programs have included at least the iPhone SE in the past.

But US Cellular, the nation’s fifth largest wireless service provider, hooks up iFans still favoring the 4-inch form factor with a dirt-cheap SE… on prepaid plans. That would be the catch, alongside USC’s patchy coverage in certain areas.

Otherwise, let’s face it, it’s virtually impossible, not to mention illogical, to turn down a $200 A9-powered handheld running iOS 9.3 with a timely 10 makeover guaranteed, and capable of lasting 14 hours of continuous 3G talk time on a single charge.

The diminutive IPS LCD screen is relatively sharp too, at 1136 x 640 pixels and 326 ppi, while storage space is a bit of an issue at the two Benjamins charged by US Cellular, since you’re confined to 16GB. Rose gold quantities are “limited”, so unless you hurry, you might be stuck choosing between silver, space gray and regular gold.

Source: US Cellular