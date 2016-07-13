For a faltering tech giant that many expected to vanish after Microsoft’s 2014-completed acquisition of its once thriving mobile phone business, Nokia is sure making frequent headlines and waves of late with various mergers, sales and partnerships.

It’s clearly the dawn of a new era for the Finnish company now supervised by President and CEO Rajeev Suri, an era where telecommunications infrastructure and patents take precedence over mainstream consumer hardware, although Nokia-branded wearables and non-Lumia smartphones are also in the pipeline.

Before those can turn a profit, “intellectual property portfolios from Nokia Technologies, Nokia Networks and Alcatel-Lucent” should yield another EUR 950 million ($1 billion+) gains by the end of the year, strictly from new terms added to a previously agreed upon patent cross license deal with Samsung.

The original alliance was formed on February 1 this year, as the world-leader in handheld sales probably reckoned it could use one less enemy on the copyright infringement front. Just like back then, the two outfits hold out on detailing the specific technologies the cross-licensed patents cover, leaving us to wonder exactly how large of a cash cow might Nokia be sitting on.

