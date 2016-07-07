As the “worldwide Olympic partner in the wireless communications equipment” category, Samsung is sure milking the approach of the 2016 Rio Summer Games, powering NBC’s cutting-edge virtual reality coverage and hooking athletes up with a special edition of the best-selling Galaxy S7 Edge.

Aptly but intricately dubbed Galaxy S7 Edge Olympic Games Limited Edition, this “Rio 2016-inspired device” will only be manufactured in 12,500 units for Olympians, plus 2,016 consumer copies, slated for a July 18 launch in Brazil, US, China, Germany and Korea.

No words on pricing, though you can count on a substantial premium added to the standard GS7 Edge tag, considering the variant’s exclusivity, as well as its unique design, featuring a “custom colorway pattern including the five official colors of the Olympic Rings.”

The user interface is also modified to incorporate the shades of the Rings into the home and lock screens, message, dial, contacts and notification bar, with themed wallpapers available, and presumably, the internals we all know and love.

While we’re certain sponsored freebies aren’t the reason sports pros decided to pursue their Olympic dream, it’s nice to hear the 12.5K snazzy phones will be bundled with Gear IconX earbuds/fitness trackers/music players too.

Source: Samsung