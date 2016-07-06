Android
339

New Verizon Plan reaction: T-Mobile gives away iPhone SE, Sprint’s two words

During Verizon’s press conference debuting its new Verizon Plan pricing and features, the carrier decided to make sure that Sprint wasn’t running away with a one percent loss.

Where does that one percent come from? In a recent spate of ads featuring Verizon’s former adman Paul Marcarelli, Sprint claimed to be about 99 percent as reliable as Verizon when it comes to service and outages.

An engineer at the Checkmark pointed out that the one percent gap in reliability meant an extra 5 billion failures per year. Whatever failures they are, how severe they are, how far they hit and how long they last, it doesn’t matter to Verizon — a figure with nine zeros behind it isn’t satisfactory for them.

Sprint decided to go full frontal response team on this one.

And props to its PR team for this gem of a press release.

sprint-point-made

Okay, it’s not officially two words long, but I mean, all that space down there could’ve been a rhetorical mic drop. We’ll let them do the promo talk and walk, though.

We should also mention that T-Mobile’s CEO, John Legere, went the full nine yards as per usual, calling Big Red’s throttling feature “Safety Mode,” “Shakedown Mode,” and giving away a free 64GB iPhone SE if you’re willing to play along with his captioning and hashtag game.

Legere has nine tweets and counting, railing against the machine.

Source: T-Mobile, Sprint

