While checking out blurry pics of cases, covers and all sorts of accessories built specifically for unreleased iPhones is traditionally a great way to discover Apple’s prospective design changes in advance, we don’t often see highly anticipated Android counterparts in protective clothing.

That’s because Cupertino’s arch-rivals generally let much juicier renders and live product images slip with far more ease, as it’s recently been the case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. Still, this bad boy is so special and exciting, we’re not willing to disregard any new exposé, no matter how boring or repetitive.

Enter a quartet of Olixar NovaShield cases, prematurely listed for pre-order on MobileFun.com at $20 apiece. Made of snazzy carbon fiber or leather, and coated in black, gold, blue and red, they appear to reveal or rather confirm the “next big thing” shall follow closely the aesthetic path set by the Galaxy S7 Edge before it.

That’s obviously to say we’re looking at a dual-curved powerhouse here, with the added functionality of S Pen support, a familiar 12MP camera slapped on its back, and presumably, iris recognition as one of the most important technological novelties. The rest, as they say, is history common knowledge already.

Source: MobileFun

Via: SamMobile