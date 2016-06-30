If you had predicted a few years back that Amazon would achieve (far) more mainstream success with a quirky cylindrical smart speaker than a “groundbreaking” 3D smartphone, you probably risked ending up in a mental institution.

But indeed, the e-commerce giant and part-time device manufacturer triumphed in the unlikely, nay, outlandish mission to put voice controls over hundreds of popular services inside a contraption also capable of wirelessly playing music from synched handhelds and tablets.

The Alexa-powered Amazon Echo is so in vogue that a recent trivial discount was reason for major online celebration. The same goes for a slightly more meaningful markdown today, at bargain specialist Woot, which just so happens to be a subsidiary of the voice-enabled gadget’s makers.

Up for grabs at an all-time low price of $135 through the end of the day, the “Entensely Charismatic Helpful Object” on sale can unfortunately present “minor cosmetic blemishes.”

That’s right, these are refurbished units you’re dealing with here, though they’ve been restored to “fully working condition by an Amazon technician” after their original owners returned them for some reason, and are covered by 90-day warranties. Not such a huge drawback when you save 45 bucks.

